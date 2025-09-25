Left Menu

Panel formed to probe electrocution of 2 children near Durga pandal in MP

A three-member committee has been formed to investigate an electrocution incident near a Durga pandal which claimed the lives of two children in Madhya Pradeshs Jabalpur district, officials said on Thursday.The two children, aged 8 and 10, died after they suffered an electric shock near the pandal in the Bargi Hills area on Wednesday, they said.The incident occurred due to lighting decorations installed by the organisers outside the pandal without a proper electricity connection.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 25-09-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 10:50 IST
Panel formed to probe electrocution of 2 children near Durga pandal in MP
  • Country:
  • India

A three-member committee has been formed to investigate an electrocution incident near a Durga pandal which claimed the lives of two children in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, officials said on Thursday.

The two children, aged 8 and 10, died after they suffered an electric shock near the pandal in the Bargi Hills area on Wednesday, they said.

The incident occurred due to lighting decorations installed by the organisers outside the pandal without a proper electricity connection. As a result, the current spread through a pole, which the children came into contact with, leading to their deaths, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gorakhpur, Anurag Singh, told PTI Videos on Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation suggested that while the organisers had taken a proper electricity connection for the pandal itself, they had not done so for the external decorations, he said.

On the directives of Madhya Pradesh PWD Minister Rakesh Singh, Jabalpur Collector Raghavendra Singh has formed a three-member team led by the SDM to investigate the incident, an official said. The collector has directed the team to investigate the causes of the incident, probe all possible angles, and submit a report within three days, the official said.

The PWD minister on Wednesday expressed grief over the incident and directed the district collector to provide Rs 2 lakh assistance each through Red Cross to the kin of the two victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Colgate's Bright Smiles Program Reaches 2 Billion Children Globally

Colgate's Bright Smiles Program Reaches 2 Billion Children Globally

 India
2
Congress Asserts Secular Stand Amid Sabarimala Controversy

Congress Asserts Secular Stand Amid Sabarimala Controversy

 India
3
Drone Intrusions Disrupt Danish Airports

Drone Intrusions Disrupt Danish Airports

 Global
4
Social Media Post Sparks Violence in Gandhinagar

Social Media Post Sparks Violence in Gandhinagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025