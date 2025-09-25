Delhi High Court to Facilitate Allotment of Residence for Kejriwal
The Delhi High Court was informed that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal will receive suitable accommodation within ten days, according to the Centre. The court's discussions revolved around ensuring that the provided residence matches the status previously held by Kejriwal during his tenure as the Delhi Chief Minister.
The Delhi High Court was informed on Thursday that the Centre would provide appropriate accommodation to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal within ten days. The assurance was given in court by Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, to Justice Sachin Datta, who was presiding over the case.
During the hearing, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), represented by Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, emphasized that the accommodation must not be a downgrade from what Kejriwal previously occupied. The court highlighted the broader issue of resolving accommodation allotment, not only for politicians but for other individuals as well.
The High Court noted that if Kejriwal found the new accommodation unsatisfactory, he would have the liberty to appeal to the government. Kejriwal had vacated his residence at Flagstaff Road after stepping down as chief minister, and has since been living with another party member, the petition stated.
