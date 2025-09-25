Left Menu

Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigation on Medical Tech

Philips, a leading healthcare technology company, is in discussions with U.S. policymakers regarding a Section 232 investigation into the import of medical technology. While the situation is still developing, Philips stated that they do not expect immediate consequences from the ongoing probes.

25-09-2025
Philips, a prominent player in the healthcare technology industry, is actively collaborating with Washington policymakers concerning a Section 232 investigation related to the importation of medical technology products to the U.S.

The company, based in the Netherlands, announced on Thursday that they are monitoring the situation closely but do not foresee any immediate ramifications from these probes, which remain in the early stages.

According to Philips, the investigation's details are still unfolding, with various potential outcomes yet to be determined, as conveyed in an emailed statement to Reuters.

