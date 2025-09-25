Taiwan's Landmark Diplomacy at UNGA Sidelines

Taiwan's Foreign Minister, Lin Chia-lung, made a historic appearance in New York during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) week, despite Taiwan's exclusion from official events due to China's influence. The visit underscores Taiwan's continued diplomatic efforts for global recognition.

Lin attended a high-profile reception hosted by American Global Strategies, accompanied by notable figures including Palau President Surangel Whipps and former U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien. Images from the event circulated on social media, emphasizing the strong ties between Taiwan and its few remaining allies.

The diplomatic gathering coincides with an increasing international concern about China's activities around Taiwan. While the U.S. does not officially recognize Taiwan, it maintains strong unofficial relations, underscored by legal obligations to support Taiwan's defense, further complicating U.S.-China relations.