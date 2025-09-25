North Korea's Expanding Nuclear Blueprint

South Korean officials have revealed that North Korea is running four uranium enrichment facilities, according to an assessment which suggests the existence of multiple clandestine operations alongside Yongbyon's known site near Pyongyang.

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has pledged to bolster his nation's nuclear weapons program and dismissed any notion of using them as a bargaining chip in diplomatic negotiations with the U.S., led by President Donald Trump.

Analysis indicates that North Korea potentially possesses a nuclear stockpile of over 2,000 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, far surpassing 2018 estimates. Amid stagnant international diplomacy, Kim has outright refuted further dialogue with Washington unless the U.S. abandons its demands on nuclear disarmament, positioning nuclear expansion as leverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)