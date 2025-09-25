Left Menu

North Korea's Expanding Nuclear Blueprint

South Korea reports North Korea operates four uranium enrichment sites, enhancing its nuclear arms program. Kim Jong Un remains steadfast against using these weapons in negotiations. Estimates suggest North Korea may have over 100 nuclear devices, with uncertain annual production. Recent talks between Kim and Trump dissolved without resolution.

Updated: 25-09-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:33 IST
South Korean officials have revealed that North Korea is running four uranium enrichment facilities, according to an assessment which suggests the existence of multiple clandestine operations alongside Yongbyon's known site near Pyongyang.

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has pledged to bolster his nation's nuclear weapons program and dismissed any notion of using them as a bargaining chip in diplomatic negotiations with the U.S., led by President Donald Trump.

Analysis indicates that North Korea potentially possesses a nuclear stockpile of over 2,000 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, far surpassing 2018 estimates. Amid stagnant international diplomacy, Kim has outright refuted further dialogue with Washington unless the U.S. abandons its demands on nuclear disarmament, positioning nuclear expansion as leverage.

