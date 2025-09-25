Left Menu

Ladakh Unrest: CPI(M) Calls Out Government's Brutal Repression

The CPI(M) has condemned the violent crackdown in Ladakh, where protests for statehood and constitutional inclusion led to clashes resulting in four deaths and injuries to many. The party accuses the Central government of failing to engage in meaningful dialogue with protestors and demands compensation for victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:46 IST
Ladakh Unrest: CPI(M) Calls Out Government's Brutal Repression
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Violence erupted in Ladakh on Wednesday, leaving four people dead and dozens injured, as protests for statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule escalated into clashes.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) condemned the Union government's actions, accusing it of instigating violence by ignoring legitimate demands for constitutional protections.

Thwarting peaceful attempts at dialogue, the government opted for forceful suppression, manifesting in widespread protests. The CPI(M) demands immediate cessation of repressive measures and meaningful negotiations with protestors, alongside compensation for victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Students Struggle with H-1B Visa Costs

Indian Students Struggle with H-1B Visa Costs

 India
2
Emerging Markets: Navigating Economic Shifts and Currency Swings

Emerging Markets: Navigating Economic Shifts and Currency Swings

 Global
3
U.S. Government Shutdown: Financial Markets on Edge

U.S. Government Shutdown: Financial Markets on Edge

 United States
4
Congress Questions Modi's 'Huglomacy' Amid Trump's Diplomatic Moves

Congress Questions Modi's 'Huglomacy' Amid Trump's Diplomatic Moves

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025