Ladakh Unrest: CPI(M) Calls Out Government's Brutal Repression

Violence erupted in Ladakh on Wednesday, leaving four people dead and dozens injured, as protests for statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule escalated into clashes.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) condemned the Union government's actions, accusing it of instigating violence by ignoring legitimate demands for constitutional protections.

Thwarting peaceful attempts at dialogue, the government opted for forceful suppression, manifesting in widespread protests. The CPI(M) demands immediate cessation of repressive measures and meaningful negotiations with protestors, alongside compensation for victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)