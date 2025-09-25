Ladakh Unrest: CPI(M) Calls Out Government's Brutal Repression
The CPI(M) has condemned the violent crackdown in Ladakh, where protests for statehood and constitutional inclusion led to clashes resulting in four deaths and injuries to many. The party accuses the Central government of failing to engage in meaningful dialogue with protestors and demands compensation for victims.
Violence erupted in Ladakh on Wednesday, leaving four people dead and dozens injured, as protests for statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule escalated into clashes.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) condemned the Union government's actions, accusing it of instigating violence by ignoring legitimate demands for constitutional protections.
Thwarting peaceful attempts at dialogue, the government opted for forceful suppression, manifesting in widespread protests. The CPI(M) demands immediate cessation of repressive measures and meaningful negotiations with protestors, alongside compensation for victims' families.
