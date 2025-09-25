Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Escalating Threats Claim Another Police Officer
A police constable was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The attack occurred in Bannu district amid rising militant activities. The constable, en route to duty, succumbed to injuries after being shot by armed motorcyclists. Law enforcement has intensified operations against increasing terrorist threats in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:55 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
A police constable was tragically killed by unidentified assailants on motorcycles in Pakistan's volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to officials.
The incident unfolded at Bacha Khan Chowk in Bannu district, where Constable Qaddus was ambushed while heading to his duty post. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.
The attack highlights the escalating militant violence in the region, particularly since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government. The police have launched an operation to counter the growing threats from terrorist factions in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tasleema Akhter's Poignant Plea: A Call for Global Action Against Terrorism in Kashmir
Trump to Dismantle Domestic Terrorism Networks
Trump to Dismantle Alleged Left-Wing Domestic Terrorism Networks
U.S. Administration to Probe Funding Sources Linked to Domestic Terrorism
Faces of Resilience: A Visual Call to Action Against Terrorism