Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Escalating Threats Claim Another Police Officer

A police constable was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The attack occurred in Bannu district amid rising militant activities. The constable, en route to duty, succumbed to injuries after being shot by armed motorcyclists. Law enforcement has intensified operations against increasing terrorist threats in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A police constable was tragically killed by unidentified assailants on motorcycles in Pakistan's volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to officials.

The incident unfolded at Bacha Khan Chowk in Bannu district, where Constable Qaddus was ambushed while heading to his duty post. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

The attack highlights the escalating militant violence in the region, particularly since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government. The police have launched an operation to counter the growing threats from terrorist factions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

