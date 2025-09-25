Left Menu

Boeing's Breakthrough: New Freighter Delivery to Suparna Airlines Eases U.S.-China Tensions

Boeing delivered a 777 freighter to China's Suparna Airlines, marking the first delivery post-U.S.-China tariff war. Over 60 Boeing 777s operate in China. While barriers remain, negotiations progress for selling up to 500 jets to China, a significant step in repairing trade relations.

25-09-2025
In a significant move to mend trade relations, Boeing delivered a 777 freighter to China's Suparna Airlines, the first such delivery after tensions escalated due to a trade war between the U.S. and China. Announced on Boeing's WeChat channel, this delivery could pave the way for further cooperation.

This handover is particularly notable as it's the first post-tariff conflict freighter delivery to a Chinese airline, alleviating some restrictions that were put in place by Beijing in response to U.S. tariffs. Currently, six Chinese carriers operate a fleet of nearly 60 Boeing 777 freighters.

Negotiations are underway to sell up to 500 Boeing jets to China. Although Beijing's recent tariff truce with the U.S. offers hope, China's Commerce Ministry suggests that American-imposed restrictions continue to pose challenges to resumed, free trade. U.S. lawmakers recently visited Beijing to discuss potential purchases, signaling positive progress.

