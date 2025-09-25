Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Sajjan Kumar's Plea on Life Term Post-Diwali

The Supreme Court is set to hear former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's plea against his conviction and life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case after the Diwali break. The case concerns the murder of five Sikhs and arson in Delhi following Indira Gandhi's assassination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:56 IST
Sajjan Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court announced it will hear the plea of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar challenging his conviction and life imprisonment in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots after the Diwali holiday.

The bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi asked counsel to detail the allegations, witness testimonies, and judicial findings to understand the context of the high court's decision to reverse the trial court's earlier acquittal.

The case, involving the deaths of five Sikhs and the burning of a Gurudwara in Delhi, revisits the violent aftermath of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination, seen as a 'crime against humanity' marked by political influence and insufficient law enforcement.

