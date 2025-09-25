Irfan Solanki Granted Bail by Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, marking a significant development in his legal journey. Solanki was entangled in a case framed under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

Justice Samir Jain delivered the order on Thursday, following a reserved judgement earlier in September. Both parties' counsels had presented their arguments during the hearing.

The case against Solanki was registered at Jajmau police station in Kanpur, underscoring regional legal tensions and the political intricacies surrounding the matter.