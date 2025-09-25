Police Sub-Inspector Accused of Fraudulent Relationship Under Marriage Pretext
A police sub-inspector, Sujeet Kumar Yadav, has been accused of rape, blackmail, and intimidation. The case, filed on Tuesday, claims he misled the complainant into a relationship under false marriage promises. Suspended, Yadav is currently evading authorities while efforts to apprehend him are underway.
A police sub-inspector in Ghazipur is under scrutiny following allegations of rape, blackmail, and intimidation. Sujeet Kumar Yadav faces serious charges after reportedly coercing a woman into a relationship under the guise of marriage and is now suspended and in hiding.
The complainant alleges a longstanding connection that began on social media during their studies, culminating in a promise of marriage that Yadav never intended to fulfill. This pretexted relationship has resulted in the victim being manipulated and kept in a rented house in the Kohandaur police station area.
Pursuant to the allegations, local authorities are actively seeking Yadav, with a case registered at the Women's police station. Deputy Superintendent of Police Prashant Raj confirmed that efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend the absconding officer.
