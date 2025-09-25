Left Menu

New Appointments to Boost Rehabilitation Council of India

The Centre has appointed MPs Kanwar Singh Tanwar and Dr. Parmar Jashvantsinh Salamsinh to the Rehabilitation Council of India. This statutory body regulates the training of rehabilitation professionals and supports services for persons with disabilities. Their two-year tenure starts with the notification date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:14 IST
  • India

The Indian government has appointed Lok Sabha MP Kanwar Singh Tanwar and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Parmar Jashvantsinh Salamsinh to the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).

This statutory body is charged with overseeing and regulating the training of rehabilitation professionals, along with promoting education and services for individuals with disabilities. The appointments were confirmed through a gazette notification from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, acting under the provisions of the Rehabilitation Council of India Act, 1992.

The appointed members will serve for two years from the date of notification issuance, or until their successors are named, whichever period is longer.

