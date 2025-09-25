Explosive Crime Disrupts Tel Aviv: No Casualties Reported
A car explosion in Tel Aviv on Thursday was deemed a criminal incident by police, causing a temporary road closure. No casualties were reported despite earlier claims of injuries.
In a startling incident on Thursday, a car explosion rocked Tel Aviv, disrupting traffic on La Guardia Street, which was closed temporarily by Israeli police.
The police have classified the explosion as a criminal act, but specifics of the crime remain undisclosed at this time.
Initial reports from Israel's Channel 12 suggested there were injuries; however, police have not confirmed any casualties following the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
