Left Menu

Diplomatic Maneuvers: Trump and Erdogan at the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to renegotiate arms and trade deals, aiming to resolve ongoing diplomatic issues between the nations. Key topics include arms, sanctions, trade tariffs, and disparate stances on geopolitical conflicts involving Russia, Israel, and Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:10 IST
Diplomatic Maneuvers: Trump and Erdogan at the White House
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to welcome Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to the White House on Thursday for critical discussions aimed at resolving a variety of diplomatic tensions through new arms and trade agreements.

Despite cordial relations between Trump and Erdogan, significant issues persist in the U.S.-Turkey alliance, particularly on matters involving arms, sanctions, and geopolitical positions. Turkey's anticipation for acquiring F-35 jets again, after being ousted from a joint production program due to its purchase of Russian missile defenses, remains a pressing concern.

In addition to the arms disputes, trade relations, tariffs, and divergent perspectives on Middle Eastern geopolitics, such as Syria's conflict and Turkey's stance toward Israel, will form crucial components of the leaders' agenda. The forthcoming meetings hint at potential breakthroughs or sustained challenges for both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Standard Chartered Eyes Consolidation Over Expansion in India

Standard Chartered Eyes Consolidation Over Expansion in India

 India
2
Govt cancels FCRA licence of activist Sonam Wangchuk-led Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh: Order.

Govt cancels FCRA licence of activist Sonam Wangchuk-led Students' Education...

 India
3
Global Tech Giants Unite at 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition

Global Tech Giants Unite at 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition

 India
4
Honoring the Departed: A Noble Gesture of Body Donation in Mandsaur

Honoring the Departed: A Noble Gesture of Body Donation in Mandsaur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025