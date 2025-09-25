Diplomatic Maneuvers: Trump and Erdogan at the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to welcome Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to the White House on Thursday for critical discussions aimed at resolving a variety of diplomatic tensions through new arms and trade agreements.

Despite cordial relations between Trump and Erdogan, significant issues persist in the U.S.-Turkey alliance, particularly on matters involving arms, sanctions, and geopolitical positions. Turkey's anticipation for acquiring F-35 jets again, after being ousted from a joint production program due to its purchase of Russian missile defenses, remains a pressing concern.

In addition to the arms disputes, trade relations, tariffs, and divergent perspectives on Middle Eastern geopolitics, such as Syria's conflict and Turkey's stance toward Israel, will form crucial components of the leaders' agenda. The forthcoming meetings hint at potential breakthroughs or sustained challenges for both nations.

