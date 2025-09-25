Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy CM Blames BJP for Bengaluru's Pothole Problem

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar criticized the previous BJP government's management, attributing Bengaluru's pothole crisis to their misrule. He announced a Rs 750 crore budget to address the problem and emphasized a commitment to city infrastructure despite a lack of funds from the central government. He urged community cooperation for road repair efforts.

Updated: 25-09-2025 17:17 IST
In a recent address, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar accused the former BJP government of contributing to the current pothole dilemmas faced by Bengaluru. He announced a budget of Rs 750 crore dedicated to remedying the city's problematic roads, blaming the state's situation on the previous administration's negligence.

Shivakumar urged the public and police to assist by reporting pothole locations. He remarked on the BJP's protest against potholes, acknowledging their existence but affirming that efforts are underway to address them rapidly.

Furthermore, Shivakumar mentioned that despite Bengaluru's significant contributions to the national tax pool, it has not received supportive funds from the central government. The Deputy CM articulated a stern warning to BJP, noting that Congress workers are prepared to demonstrate against similarly neglected roads in BJP-controlled areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

