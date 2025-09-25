Courageous Police Save Woman from Water-Filled Quarry
Police in Latur district, Maharashtra, rescued a 25-year-old woman who attempted suicide by jumping into a quarry. The incident occurred in Budhoda village. Prompt response from emergency services led to her rescue and ensured her safety.
In a dramatic rescue operation, police officers in Latur district, Maharashtra, saved a 25-year-old woman who attempted suicide by jumping into a water-filled quarry early Thursday morning.
The incident unfolded in Budhoda village on Ausa Road at approximately 5 am. Thanks to a timely call to the emergency helpline 'Dial 112,' police were alerted and swiftly responded to the distress call.
Upon reaching the site, Sub-inspector Atul Dake along with other police personnel and Home Guards plunged into action, literally, by jumping into the quarry to rescue the struggling woman, successfully bringing her to safety and averting a tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
