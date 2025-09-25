Merz Calls for NATO's Firm Stance Against Airspace Violations
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called for decisive action by NATO due to repeated Russian airspace violations. During a press conference, Merz supported NATO's warning to Russia, emphasizing the alliance's commitment to using all available resources to defend against such intrusions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:45 IST
- Country:
- Germany
In a marked response to Russian aggression, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has urged NATO to adopt 'effective deterrence' on Thursday following multiple airspace violations.
Addressing the media alongside state governors, Merz expressed, 'We will not allow these attacks to continue.'
The Chancellor endorsed NATO's current stance, which promises the use of 'all necessary military and non-military tools' to safeguard its airspace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unveiling Airspace Violations: Hungarian Drones in Ukrainian Skies?
Tensions Escalate: NATO Warns Russia Over Airspace Violations
India Successfully Tests Rail-Mobile Agni-Prime Missile, Boosting Strategic Deterrence
NATO Stands Firm: Addressing Russian Airspace Violations
Norway Alleges Airspace Violations by Russia in 2025