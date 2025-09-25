Left Menu

Merz Calls for NATO's Firm Stance Against Airspace Violations

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called for decisive action by NATO due to repeated Russian airspace violations. During a press conference, Merz supported NATO's warning to Russia, emphasizing the alliance's commitment to using all available resources to defend against such intrusions.

Updated: 25-09-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:45 IST
In a marked response to Russian aggression, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has urged NATO to adopt 'effective deterrence' on Thursday following multiple airspace violations.

Addressing the media alongside state governors, Merz expressed, 'We will not allow these attacks to continue.'

The Chancellor endorsed NATO's current stance, which promises the use of 'all necessary military and non-military tools' to safeguard its airspace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

