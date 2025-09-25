Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Appeal for Nigerian Musician in Controversial Blasphemy Case

Nigeria’s Supreme Court allows Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, sentenced to death for blasphemy by a sharia court, to file an appeal beyond the deadline. The case underscores conflicts between religious law and Nigeria's constitution, with debates on the legality of capital punishment under sharia law versus secular standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:44 IST
The Supreme Court of Nigeria has allowed an appeal from Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, a musician sentenced to death for blasphemy, to proceed despite missing the typical filing deadline.

This case has sparked widespread attention, both locally and internationally, by accentuating the ongoing tensions between sharia law and constitutional rights in Nigeria. Sharif-Aminu's conviction in 2020 arose from charges of making blasphemous statements against the Prophet Mohammad in a Kano State sharia court.

His defense team criticized the rushed trial process and lack of representation, gaining the Supreme Court's approval for an expedited hearing next week. The defense argues against the constitutionality of certain sharia law provisions, while Kano State's counsel maintains the seriousness of the blasphemy allegations.

