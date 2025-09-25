Escalation in the Middle East: Israeli Strikes Against Houthis in Yemen

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, the Israeli military launched airstrikes on Houthi-linked military targets in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on Thursday. The strikes follow a drone attack claimed by the Houthis on a hotel in Israel's Red Sea resort of Eilat.

According to the Israeli military, the airstrikes targeted key Houthi installations including the general staff's control headquarters, intelligence compounds, and military camps. Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the operation delivered a 'powerful strike on numerous terror targets.'

This latest military action is part of a wider conflict involving Houthi militants in Yemen and Israeli forces, with tensions spilling over from the ongoing war in Gaza. Yemeni residents reported that the attacks targeted the southern and western areas of Sanaa, injuring at least 20 people.

(With inputs from agencies.)