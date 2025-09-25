Escalation in the Middle East: Israeli Strikes Against Houthis in Yemen
Israel struck military targets linked to Yemen's Houthis in Sanaa after the group claimed a drone attack on an Israeli hotel. Targets included Houthi military and intelligence facilities. The strikes mark ongoing tensions between the Houthis and Israel, exacerbated by the Gaza conflict.
In a significant escalation of regional tensions, the Israeli military launched airstrikes on Houthi-linked military targets in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on Thursday. The strikes follow a drone attack claimed by the Houthis on a hotel in Israel's Red Sea resort of Eilat.
According to the Israeli military, the airstrikes targeted key Houthi installations including the general staff's control headquarters, intelligence compounds, and military camps. Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the operation delivered a 'powerful strike on numerous terror targets.'
This latest military action is part of a wider conflict involving Houthi militants in Yemen and Israeli forces, with tensions spilling over from the ongoing war in Gaza. Yemeni residents reported that the attacks targeted the southern and western areas of Sanaa, injuring at least 20 people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Hit Sanaa Amid Drone Attack Aftermath
Military Ships Join Aid Flotilla Amid Drone Attacks in Gaza Blockade Challenge
Drone Attack on Kursk-2: A Close Call for Nuclear Safety
Italian Flotilla Defies Drone Attacks to Aid Gaza
Drone Strike in Eilat: A Tense Standoff Amid Red Sea Tensions