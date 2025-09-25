Left Menu

Escalation in the Middle East: Israeli Strikes Against Houthis in Yemen

Israel struck military targets linked to Yemen's Houthis in Sanaa after the group claimed a drone attack on an Israeli hotel. Targets included Houthi military and intelligence facilities. The strikes mark ongoing tensions between the Houthis and Israel, exacerbated by the Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:48 IST
Escalation in the Middle East: Israeli Strikes Against Houthis in Yemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, the Israeli military launched airstrikes on Houthi-linked military targets in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on Thursday. The strikes follow a drone attack claimed by the Houthis on a hotel in Israel's Red Sea resort of Eilat.

According to the Israeli military, the airstrikes targeted key Houthi installations including the general staff's control headquarters, intelligence compounds, and military camps. Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the operation delivered a 'powerful strike on numerous terror targets.'

This latest military action is part of a wider conflict involving Houthi militants in Yemen and Israeli forces, with tensions spilling over from the ongoing war in Gaza. Yemeni residents reported that the attacks targeted the southern and western areas of Sanaa, injuring at least 20 people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Intrusions: Denmark's Airspace on Edge Amid High Tensions

Drone Intrusions: Denmark's Airspace on Edge Amid High Tensions

 Global
2
Sri Lanka Batters Brace for India's Spin Challenge Ahead of Asia Cup Game

Sri Lanka Batters Brace for India's Spin Challenge Ahead of Asia Cup Game

 United Arab Emirates
3
FCRA License Revoked: Controversy Surrounds SECMOL

FCRA License Revoked: Controversy Surrounds SECMOL

 India
4
Liverpool Starlet Rio Ngumoha Signs Landmark Professional Contract

Liverpool Starlet Rio Ngumoha Signs Landmark Professional Contract

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025