Swift Police Action: Nine Arrested in Hazaribag Jewel Heist

In a significant breakthrough, police in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district have apprehended nine individuals linked to a high-profile robbery case. The heist, which took place on September 13 in Babhni village, resulted in the theft of jewelry worth approximately Rs 80 lakh.

According to Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan, the arrests were made in the Hatiyari area along National Highway-33, under the jurisdiction of Muffasil police station. The prompt action followed a report filed two days post-robbery, leading to the formation of a special investigation team.

The operation culminated in the arrest of the gang's alleged leader, Ranvir Kumar Singh, also known as Chotu, along with other gang members. Police reports indicate that 131 gold ornaments, 25 silver coins, two motorcycles, a country-made pistol, and various other items were recovered from the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)