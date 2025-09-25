Left Menu

Swift Police Action: Nine Arrested in Hazaribag Jewel Heist

Nine individuals were apprehended in connection with a major jewelry heist in Hazaribag, Jharkhand. The police recovered stolen items valued at Rs 80 lakh. The arrests took place in Hatiyari, under Muffasil police jurisdiction. This operation followed a robbery in Babhni village on September 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:49 IST
Swift Police Action: Nine Arrested in Hazaribag Jewel Heist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district have apprehended nine individuals linked to a high-profile robbery case. The heist, which took place on September 13 in Babhni village, resulted in the theft of jewelry worth approximately Rs 80 lakh.

According to Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan, the arrests were made in the Hatiyari area along National Highway-33, under the jurisdiction of Muffasil police station. The prompt action followed a report filed two days post-robbery, leading to the formation of a special investigation team.

The operation culminated in the arrest of the gang's alleged leader, Ranvir Kumar Singh, also known as Chotu, along with other gang members. Police reports indicate that 131 gold ornaments, 25 silver coins, two motorcycles, a country-made pistol, and various other items were recovered from the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Intrusions: Denmark's Airspace on Edge Amid High Tensions

Drone Intrusions: Denmark's Airspace on Edge Amid High Tensions

 Global
2
Sri Lanka Batters Brace for India's Spin Challenge Ahead of Asia Cup Game

Sri Lanka Batters Brace for India's Spin Challenge Ahead of Asia Cup Game

 United Arab Emirates
3
FCRA License Revoked: Controversy Surrounds SECMOL

FCRA License Revoked: Controversy Surrounds SECMOL

 India
4
Liverpool Starlet Rio Ngumoha Signs Landmark Professional Contract

Liverpool Starlet Rio Ngumoha Signs Landmark Professional Contract

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025