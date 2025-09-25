Abbas Pledges Global Cooperation for Peace in Gaza
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas vowed to collaborate with key international leaders on a peace plan for Gaza, endorsed by the U.N. General Assembly. This initiative aims to establish a two-state solution, despite opposition from the U.S. and Israel, amidst ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has pledged to work with global leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, toward a peace initiative for Gaza that has received backing from the United Nations General Assembly.
The peace plan is part of a broader effort aiming at a two-state solution, despite boycotts from the United States and Israel. The UN-endorsed declaration originated from a Saudi-French hosted international conference held in July.
Speaking via video after being denied a U.S. visa, Abbas condemned Hamas's October 7th attack on Israel and reiterated Gaza's integral role in a peaceful Palestine, emphasizing that governance should be free from militant groups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Donald Trump and the Elusive Nobel Peace Prize: Prospects Amidst Global Tensions
Hopeful Breakthrough: U.S. Unveils 21-Point Peace Plan for Middle East Amidst Ongoing Gaza Conflict
Trump's 21-Point Middle East Peace Plan: A Potential Breakthrough?
Donald Trump continues to claim he used trade as bargaining chip to coerce India into halting Op Sindoor; govt refused to address claim: CWC.