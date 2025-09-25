Left Menu

Abbas Pledges Global Cooperation for Peace in Gaza

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas vowed to collaborate with key international leaders on a peace plan for Gaza, endorsed by the U.N. General Assembly. This initiative aims to establish a two-state solution, despite opposition from the U.S. and Israel, amidst ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:32 IST
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has pledged to work with global leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, toward a peace initiative for Gaza that has received backing from the United Nations General Assembly.

The peace plan is part of a broader effort aiming at a two-state solution, despite boycotts from the United States and Israel. The UN-endorsed declaration originated from a Saudi-French hosted international conference held in July.

Speaking via video after being denied a U.S. visa, Abbas condemned Hamas's October 7th attack on Israel and reiterated Gaza's integral role in a peaceful Palestine, emphasizing that governance should be free from militant groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

