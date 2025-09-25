High-Profile Haitian Businessmen Face U.S. Deportation

U.S. immigration authorities announced on Thursday the arrest of Dimitri Vorbe, a well-known Haitian businessman. Vorbe is currently in custody pending removal proceedings from the United States.

This arrest follows closely on the heels of the detention of another influential Haitian businessman, Reginald Boulos, who was taken into custody last month. Boulos, a permanent U.S. resident, is currently challenging his deportation in court.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has accused both Vorbe and Boulos of supporting armed gangs in Haiti. Furthermore, the U.S. State Department assessed that their presence in the United States posed significant adverse foreign policy risks, thus forming the basis for their potential removal.

