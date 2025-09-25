Germany Boosts Space Defense with $41 Billion Investment Amid Russian Surveillance
Germany announces a $41 billion investment in space programs as its military satellites are tracked by Russian devices. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius highlighted the threat of space warfare from Russia and China, emphasizing the need for enhanced defense capabilities against jamming and disruption attacks.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany is set to invest $41 billion in its space programs following revelations that Russian satellites are monitoring German military devices. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, speaking at a space conference in Berlin, identified the presence of two Russian Luch-Olymp satellites tracking German-used IntelSat satellites.
Pistorius raised concerns over the space warfare capabilities of Russia and China, noting that these nations can jam, blind, manipulate, or kinetically disrupt satellites. The minister disclosed that the German military has already experienced jamming attacks, emphasizing the urgency for improved defenses.
Highlighting the strategic positions occupied by Russia and China in space, Pistorius warned of 39 Chinese and Russian satellites observing in real-time, urging caution with sensitive communications. The substantial investment aims to bolster Germany's response to these emerging threats.
