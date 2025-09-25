Slovenia Bans Netanyahu: A Stance on International Law

Slovenia announced a ban on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from entering the European Union country, emphasizing its commitment to international law. The move comes in response to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against the Israeli leader.

A Slovenian Foreign Ministry official, Neva Grasic, indicated that this decision aligns with the country's previous actions, such as recognizing a Palestinian state and criticizing Israeli operations in Gaza. Slovenia had already barred Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich and imposed an arms embargo on Israel.

The Slovenian government's announcement on social media platform X reaffirmed its stance by stating the expectation for Israel to respect international court decisions and humanitarian law, thus demonstrating Slovenia's principled foreign policy and commitment to human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)