Protest Erupts Over Exam Paper Leak in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Berozgar Sangh has launched a protest, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged leak of a graduate-level examination's question paper. The union's call for action comes after screenshots of the paper circulated on social media, stirring unrest among students and political opposition.

Led by union president Ram Kandwal, a delegation met with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, pressing for accountability but achieving no definitive outcome. Despite Dhami's assurances of maintaining an uninterrupted recruitment process, the union continues its indefinite strike, demanding the resignation of the UKSSSC chairman and reforms in recruitment rules.

In response to the controversy, the state government has formed a Special Investigation Team under a retired judge's supervision. They aim to complete the probe within a month, with Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan emphasizing the state's commitment to preserving the integrity of its examination process.

(With inputs from agencies.)