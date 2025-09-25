Denmark Drone Incursions: A Hybrid Threat with International Implications

Denmark has alerted its allies to drone incursions impacting airports and military installations, with suspicions they are linked to another state, according to Latvia's Foreign Minister Baiba Braze.

Denmark calls these incursions hybrid attacks, aiming to instill fear, without identifying perpetrators. Latvia, working with Ukraine, is focusing on counter-drone capabilities.

EU discussions on a 'drone wall' at its eastern border have gained urgency following recent incursions, revealing gaps in Europe's security, despite the use of costly defense measures by NATO.

