Denmark Drone Incursions: A Hybrid Threat with International Implications
Denmark has reported drone incursions linked to another country, believed to be state-operated. Latvia's Foreign Minister Baiba Braze suggests investing in counter-drone technology due to the hybrid nature of these threats. The EU considers a 'drone wall' on its eastern border, highlighting security gaps revealed by recent incidents.
Denmark has alerted its allies to drone incursions impacting airports and military installations, with suspicions they are linked to another state, according to Latvia's Foreign Minister Baiba Braze.
Denmark calls these incursions hybrid attacks, aiming to instill fear, without identifying perpetrators. Latvia, working with Ukraine, is focusing on counter-drone capabilities.
EU discussions on a 'drone wall' at its eastern border have gained urgency following recent incursions, revealing gaps in Europe's security, despite the use of costly defense measures by NATO.
(With inputs from agencies.)
