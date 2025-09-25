Left Menu

Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Minor

A POCSO court in Meerut has sentenced a man to eight years in prison for the 2018 kidnapping and rape of a 17-year-old girl. The accused, Manvvar, was also fined Rs 14,000. The verdict was delivered following a trial based on the girl's statement and evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Meerut court on Thursday sentenced a man to eight years of rigorous imprisonment for the 2018 kidnapping and rape of a 17-year-old girl. Special Judge Mohammad Babar Khan also imposed a Rs 14,000 fine on the accused, identified as Manvvar.

The case, tried under the POCSO Act, dates back to March 27, 2018, when the minor disappeared from her home. Her father reported her missing, leading to her discovery near a shrine. She alleged abduction at gunpoint and subsequent rape by Manvvar, a local resident.

Following the complaint, police arrested Manvvar, and he was charged under multiple IPC sections and POCSO provisions. The sentence was delivered after a comprehensive examination of evidence and witnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

