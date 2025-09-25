Tensions Rise as North Korea Nears Missile Breakthrough

North Korea is reportedly in the final stages of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear weapon to the United States, according to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. Despite progress, Pyongyang has not yet mastered the re-entry technology, Lee stated during his visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

While hosting an investor relations session at the New York Stock Exchange, Lee emphasized reducing security risks associated with North Korea to encourage economic investments. He highlighted North Korea's ongoing missile development as a potential negotiation point with the U.S., stressing the urgency for talks and the importance of denuclearization.

President Lee acknowledged North Korea's capability to sustain its ruling regime with its nuclear arsenal and called for mid-term reductions and long-term denuclearization. Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed a willingness to engage in discussions with the U.S., contingent on Washington's shift from demanding complete nuclear disarmament.