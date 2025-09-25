Political Turmoil Erupts Over Controversial Comment Amid Kolkata's Deluge

Heavy rainfall in Kolkata has resulted in a political dispute following a senior Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) official's controversial remark comparing entering flooded streets to committing suicide. The city and nearby areas experienced downpours on September 23, leading to 11 reported fatalities, nine of which occurred in Kolkata.

Tarak Singh, a TMC leader and the mayor-in-council member in charge of KMC drainage, cautioned citizens against traversing flooded areas due to the risk of electrocution. He deflected accountability, stating the civic body cannot be held responsible for the incidents, while emphasizing the role of the power supplier CESC.

Opposition figures criticized his comments, accusing the TMC of insensitivity and mismanagement. BJP and CPI(M) leaders highlighted administrative failure, while Congress spokesperson Suman Raychaudhuri condemned Singh's justification, attributing the crisis to the ruling party's ineptitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)