Left Menu

Political Turmoil Erupts Over Controversial Comment Amid Kolkata's Deluge

Amid severe rainfall in Kolkata, a political stir was caused by a KMC official's comment likening venturing into flooded roads to suicide. Reports confirmed 11 fatalities, prompting criticism from opposition parties citing administrative negligence. TMC's Tarak Singh clarified the civic body's role, sparking further backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:15 IST
Political Turmoil Erupts Over Controversial Comment Amid Kolkata's Deluge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall in Kolkata has resulted in a political dispute following a senior Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) official's controversial remark comparing entering flooded streets to committing suicide. The city and nearby areas experienced downpours on September 23, leading to 11 reported fatalities, nine of which occurred in Kolkata.

Tarak Singh, a TMC leader and the mayor-in-council member in charge of KMC drainage, cautioned citizens against traversing flooded areas due to the risk of electrocution. He deflected accountability, stating the civic body cannot be held responsible for the incidents, while emphasizing the role of the power supplier CESC.

Opposition figures criticized his comments, accusing the TMC of insensitivity and mismanagement. BJP and CPI(M) leaders highlighted administrative failure, while Congress spokesperson Suman Raychaudhuri condemned Singh's justification, attributing the crisis to the ruling party's ineptitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision in Odisha's Sundargarh District Claims Six Lives

Tragic Collision in Odisha's Sundargarh District Claims Six Lives

 India
2
U.S. Seeks to Disrupt Russia's Gas Dominance in Europe

U.S. Seeks to Disrupt Russia's Gas Dominance in Europe

 Global
3
Tragic Family Incident in Ballabgarh: Man Ends Life After Alleged Double Filicide

Tragic Family Incident in Ballabgarh: Man Ends Life After Alleged Double Fil...

 India
4
Azores Braces as Cyclone Gabrielle Approaches

Azores Braces as Cyclone Gabrielle Approaches

 Portugal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025