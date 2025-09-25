Tragic 12-Hour Bloodshed: Two Men Killed in Nashik

In a span of 12 hours, Nashik was rocked by the killings of two young men, police reported on Thursday. The separate incidents unfolded in the city's Satpur and Indiranagar areas, bringing a wave of shock and grief.

Jagdish alias Bhaiyya Wankhede, aged 22, was the first victim. Returning home from a garba event, he was confronted and fatally attacked near Swami Samarth Chowk in the Satpur region. The perpetrators accused Wankhede of improper driving before assaulting him with sharp weapons, according to local police.

The second tragedy struck near Pathardi village under Indiranagar police jurisdiction. Rasheed Haroon Khan, also 22, was ambushed and killed with sharp weapons while having tea at a cafe. Initial investigations suggest a longstanding feud may have sparked the attack, leading authorities to detain six suspects for further inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)