Punjab Police Crack Major Narcotics and Arms Network

Punjab Police have dismantled a narcotics and arms supply network, arresting six individuals and confiscating 4.03 kg of heroin and firearms in Amritsar. The suspects were reportedly in contact with a Pakistani handler. The operation, led by intelligence, continues to unfold as more details emerge.

Updated: 25-09-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a significant narcotics and arms supply network, arresting six individuals in Amritsar and recovering 4.03 kg of heroin and two firearms, including a 9 MM Glock pistol. The arrested individuals have been identified as Jagir Singh alias Sucha, Angrej Singh, Lakhwinder Singh alias Lucky, Baljinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, and Palwinder Singh from the Ferozepur and Tarn Taran districts, according to DGP Gaurav Yadav.

DGP Yadav stated that the investigation has revealed the accused were in contact with a Pakistan-based handler, communicating through social media. The consignment of heroin and weapons was sent by Pakistani smugglers using drones across the Khemkaran and Ferozepur sectors into Amritsar. An ongoing probe aims to unravel the entire extent of the racket.

Amritsar Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar detailed that Jagir and Angrej Singh, who are cousins running a 'dhaba' in Ferozepur, were caught with 220 gm of heroin and a Glock pistol in an operation led by intelligence. Further interrogations led to subsequent arrests and more seizures, eventually bringing the total confiscated heroin to a substantial 4.03 kg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

