U.S. Sanctions Aim to Thwart North Korea-Myanmar Weapons Network

The United States government announced on Thursday that it has imposed sanctions on a network accused of generating revenue for North Korea's weapons programs. The revenue reportedly came from procuring and selling bombs and bomb guidance kits to the military junta in Myanmar.

The U.S. State Department explained that these sanctions aim to hinder financial support for North Korea's weapons development and combat the trade contributing to indiscriminate attacks by Myanmar's military since its 2021 coup. The targeted entities include Myanmar-based Royal Shune Lei Company Limited and key figures such as Aung Ko Ko Oo, Kyaw Thu Myo Myint, and Tin Myo Aung.

The sanctions also highlight the involvement of Kim Yong Ju, representing North Korea's Korea Mining Development Trading Corporation (KOMID) in Beijing, in coordinating the sale of military equipment to Myanmar. KOMID is identified as North Korea's chief arms dealer. Meanwhile, Nam Chol Ung, involved in laundering foreign currency through Southeast Asian businesses, was sanctioned as part of Pyongyang's main foreign intelligence network.

