The United States has voiced its opposition to a United Nations political declaration concerning non-communicable diseases. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. articulated the country's stance, emphasizing that the document fails to address the most critical health challenges.

Scheduled for adoption at a high-level global meeting in New York, the declaration outlines strategic goals through 2030 to tackle non-communicable diseases while promoting mental health. Kennedy critiqued the declaration as contentious, claiming it outlines excessive regulations without targeting urgent health issues, prompting the U.S. to oppose it.

In his address, Kennedy urged international unity in confronting the proliferation of ultra-processed foods, which he believes contribute significantly to chronic diseases. Kennedy, alongside President Donald Trump, advocates for stricter food labeling and the elimination of harmful additives, while urging WHO reforms.