High-Profile Drug Bust: Khewalkar and Co-accused Granted Bail

A Pune court granted bail to Dr. Pranjal Khewalkar and two others in a drug party case. The authorities seized drugs and paraphernalia during a raid at a studio apartment in Kharadi, Pune. Legal defenses were led by advocates Pushkar Durge and Rhishikesh Ganu for the accused.

In a case that caught widespread attention, a Pune court has granted bail to Dr. Pranjal Khewalkar, the son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse, in connection with an alleged drug party. Co-accused Prachi Sharma and Sripad Yadav were also released on bail.

The raid, conducted by the Pune Crime Branch in the early hours of July 27, took place in a studio apartment located in the upscale Kharadi area. The operation resulted in the seizure of 2.7 grams of a substance resembling cocaine, 70 grams of a ganja-like substance, a hookah pot, various flavors for the hookah, and liquor.

Defence advocates Pushkar Durge and Rhishikesh Ganu argued for Khewalkar's release, while advocates Sachin Lalte-Patil and Raju Mate represented the other accused, Yadav and Sharma. The case highlights ongoing concerns about drug use in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

