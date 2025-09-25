High-Profile Drug Bust: Khewalkar and Co-accused Granted Bail
A Pune court granted bail to Dr. Pranjal Khewalkar and two others in a drug party case. The authorities seized drugs and paraphernalia during a raid at a studio apartment in Kharadi, Pune. Legal defenses were led by advocates Pushkar Durge and Rhishikesh Ganu for the accused.
- Country:
- India
In a case that caught widespread attention, a Pune court has granted bail to Dr. Pranjal Khewalkar, the son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse, in connection with an alleged drug party. Co-accused Prachi Sharma and Sripad Yadav were also released on bail.
The raid, conducted by the Pune Crime Branch in the early hours of July 27, took place in a studio apartment located in the upscale Kharadi area. The operation resulted in the seizure of 2.7 grams of a substance resembling cocaine, 70 grams of a ganja-like substance, a hookah pot, various flavors for the hookah, and liquor.
Defence advocates Pushkar Durge and Rhishikesh Ganu argued for Khewalkar's release, while advocates Sachin Lalte-Patil and Raju Mate represented the other accused, Yadav and Sharma. The case highlights ongoing concerns about drug use in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Minor
Starmer Defends Khan Against Trump's Sharia Law Claims
Gauteng and KZN Join Forces to Harness Technology for Crime Prevention
Slovenia Bans Netanyahu: A Stance on International Law
Andhra Pradesh's Crusade for Justice: CM Naidu's Stand Against Crime and Fake Campaigns