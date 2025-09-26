Left Menu

Crackdown Intensifies in UKSSSC Exam Paper Leak Case

In response to the UKSSSC exam paper leak scandal, the Uttarakhand government has suspended key officials, demolished encroaching structures, and arrested conspirators, highlighting its rigorous stance on misconduct. This decisive action illustrates the state's commitment to upholding the integrity and transparency of its public service examination process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:01 IST
Crackdown Intensifies in UKSSSC Exam Paper Leak Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid mounting tensions in the alleged UKSSSC exam paper leak case, the Uttarakhand government took firm action by suspending the Sector Magistrate in Haridwar and two police officers stationed at the exam venue. The primary suspect's family faced demolition of their encroachments on government land, showcasing the state's strict stance.

K N Tiwari, appointed as Sector Magistrate to oversee the examination in Haridwar, was suspended for dereliction of duty as allegations emerged of a leak involving three pages of the graduate-level question paper.

The police have arrested Khalid Malik and his sister for taking photos of the exam paper at the center and sharing them. Further actions include bulldozing Khalid's family's shop allegedly built on government property, as authorities continue probing the case.

TRENDING

1
Arab and Muslim Nations Warn Trump on West Bank Annexation

Arab and Muslim Nations Warn Trump on West Bank Annexation

 Global
2
Market Turbulence: U.S. Economic Data Sparks Global Unrest

Market Turbulence: U.S. Economic Data Sparks Global Unrest

 Global
3
Supreme Court Faces Landmark Decision on Fed Independence Amid Cook-Trump Clash

Supreme Court Faces Landmark Decision on Fed Independence Amid Cook-Trump Cl...

 Global
4
Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny

Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025