Crackdown Intensifies in UKSSSC Exam Paper Leak Case

Amid mounting tensions in the alleged UKSSSC exam paper leak case, the Uttarakhand government took firm action by suspending the Sector Magistrate in Haridwar and two police officers stationed at the exam venue. The primary suspect's family faced demolition of their encroachments on government land, showcasing the state's strict stance.

K N Tiwari, appointed as Sector Magistrate to oversee the examination in Haridwar, was suspended for dereliction of duty as allegations emerged of a leak involving three pages of the graduate-level question paper.

The police have arrested Khalid Malik and his sister for taking photos of the exam paper at the center and sharing them. Further actions include bulldozing Khalid's family's shop allegedly built on government property, as authorities continue probing the case.