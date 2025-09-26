Left Menu

Teen Tragedy in Delhi's Seelampur: A Community in Shock

A 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Seelampur, northeast Delhi. His family protested, leading to heightened police presence. Authorities apprehended a juvenile suspect and retrieved the weapon. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old boy tragically lost his life in a stabbing incident in Seelampur, northeast Delhi, on Thursday evening, as reported by local police.

Family members of the victim staged protests, necessitating a considerable police presence to uphold public order. Deputy commissioner of police paid a visit to engage with the protesters.

The accused, a juvenile, is in custody, and the weapon has been confiscated. Investigations are underway to uncover the motive, with forensic experts examining the crime scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

