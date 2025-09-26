Left Menu

Terror in Texas: ICE Field Office Targeted in Shocking Attack

A gunman targeted an ICE field office in Dallas, leaving behind notes indicating the attack was meant to terrorize ICE agents. The suspect, Joshua Jahn, acted alone and was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot. The incident resulted in one detainee's death and two serious injuries.

gunman

In a chilling attack that rocked Texas on Wednesday, a gunman opened fire on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Dallas, leaving behind notes accusing the agency. The assailant, who acted alone, was identified as Joshua Jahn. Investigators found extensive evidence pointing to the ICE facility as the primary target.

The attack resulted in the death of one detainee and critically wounded two others, though no federal agents were injured. The suspect was discovered deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials recovered notes from Jahn's Fairview, Texas home, highlighting his motives to terrorize ICE employees while minimizing harm to detainees.

Authorities released images of an unused bullet inscribed with "ANTI-ICE," further linking the incident to ongoing tensions with the Trump administration's immigration policies. FBI officials stated Jahn's extensive research included tracking ICE agents' locations and reviewing a list of local DHS facilities, suggesting thorough premeditation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

