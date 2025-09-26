Left Menu

Lone Gunman Targets ICE: A Wake-Up Call for U.S. Security Agencies

A self-proclaimed lone sniper opened fire on a Dallas ICE field office, aiming to 'terrorize' immigration agents. Joshua Jahn, the gunman, left notes indicating his solo plan and intent to target ICE without harming detainees. Authorities confirmed anti-ICE motives and carefully planned execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 02:44 IST
Lone Gunman Targets ICE: A Wake-Up Call for U.S. Security Agencies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A self-described lone sniper took aim at the Dallas office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), leaving a bloody trail without injuring federal personnel. Authorities confirmed that the gunman, Joshua Jahn, acted alone, motivated by a desire to 'terrorize' ICE agents due to his perception of their actions as 'human trafficking.'

The incident resulted in one detainee's death and two others critically wounded, although Jahn's writings suggest they were unintended targets. The sniper positioned himself on a nearby rooftop, utilizing a legally purchased weapon to carry out the attack. He was later found dead by self-inflicted gunshot.

FBI authorities revealed Jahn's extensive pre-attack research, including tracking apps and downloading Department of Homeland Security facility lists. Although President Trump and his administration blamed anti-ICE rhetoric from the left, no external affiliations of the attacker have been proven, leaving the nation on high alert for further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Security Council Faces High-Stakes Vote on Iran Sanctions

UN Security Council Faces High-Stakes Vote on Iran Sanctions

 Global
2
Trump Blocks Israeli Annexation of West Bank Amid International Tension

Trump Blocks Israeli Annexation of West Bank Amid International Tension

 Global
3
Trump's TikTok Sale: A $14 Billion Deal in the Making

Trump's TikTok Sale: A $14 Billion Deal in the Making

 Global
4
Justice Department Targets Open Society Foundations Amid Political Tensions

Justice Department Targets Open Society Foundations Amid Political Tensions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025