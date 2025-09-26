Lone Gunman Targets ICE: A Wake-Up Call for U.S. Security Agencies
A self-proclaimed lone sniper opened fire on a Dallas ICE field office, aiming to 'terrorize' immigration agents. Joshua Jahn, the gunman, left notes indicating his solo plan and intent to target ICE without harming detainees. Authorities confirmed anti-ICE motives and carefully planned execution.
A self-described lone sniper took aim at the Dallas office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), leaving a bloody trail without injuring federal personnel. Authorities confirmed that the gunman, Joshua Jahn, acted alone, motivated by a desire to 'terrorize' ICE agents due to his perception of their actions as 'human trafficking.'
The incident resulted in one detainee's death and two others critically wounded, although Jahn's writings suggest they were unintended targets. The sniper positioned himself on a nearby rooftop, utilizing a legally purchased weapon to carry out the attack. He was later found dead by self-inflicted gunshot.
FBI authorities revealed Jahn's extensive pre-attack research, including tracking apps and downloading Department of Homeland Security facility lists. Although President Trump and his administration blamed anti-ICE rhetoric from the left, no external affiliations of the attacker have been proven, leaving the nation on high alert for further violence.
