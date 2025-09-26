Canada Post: A Postal Revolution or Parcel Predicament?

Nationwide strikes by Canada Post workers commenced on Thursday as the Canadian government pressed for transformation within the postal service.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers said the strike is a direct response to governmental demands and structural challenges facing Canada Post. As of now, Canada Post has not provided a comment.

Amidst calls for operational changes, the government highlighted the company's financial insolvency and stressed the necessity for transformation. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce advocated for resumed negotiations in a statement addressing the strike.