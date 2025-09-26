Left Menu

China's Anti-Dumping Probe into U.S. and Mexican Pecans Fuels Trade Tensions

China's commerce ministry has launched an anti-dumping investigation into pecans imported from the U.S. and Mexico, exacerbating global trade tensions. This action follows Mexico's proposed tariff hikes on goods from China, as Beijing and Washington navigate ongoing trade disputes. The investigation is slated to conclude by September 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 07:43 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 07:43 IST
In the latest development of escalating trade tensions, China's commerce ministry initiated an anti-dumping investigation into pecans imported from the United States and Mexico on Thursday. This move highlights the friction between these nations as they grapple with ongoing trade disputes and market dynamics.

The probe by Beijing comes on the heels of Mexico proposing tariffs on various sectors, including textiles, steel, and automotive goods from China and other countries. As China and the U.S. attempt to alleviate their trade disagreements, the investigation is expected to wrap up by September 2026, with a potential six-month extension, according to the commerce ministry's statement.

Additionally, China responded to Mexico's tariffs by launching a separate investigation, citing potential damage to trade partner interests. This step underscores China's stance against unilateralism and protectionism, urging nations to resist coercion. Meanwhile, Mexico insists its trade measures are rooted in safeguarding national interests and not external influences.

