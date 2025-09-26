Maharashtra Advances Policing with State-of-the-Art Police Station in Sanpada

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis marked a significant advancement for local law enforcement by inaugurating the state-of-the-art Sanpada police station in Navi Mumbai. This facility is expected to enhance the speed and quality of services rendered to the public.

During the inauguration event on Thursday, Fadnavis also presented the ISO 9001:2015 certifications to several police stations, including Sanpada, CBD Belapur, Vashi, and Panvel Taluka. These certifications reflect the commitment of these stations to maintaining quality, efficiency, and transparency in their policing practices.

The Chief Minister launched several key initiatives including the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), e-Samvad online services, as well as cyber and financial crime investigation units. The event was attended by dignitaries such as Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, PWD Minister Shivendrasinh Raje Bhosale, and other senior government officials.

