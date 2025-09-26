Left Menu

Interpol Swoop on African Cybercrime: 260 Arrested in Romance and Sextortion Scams

Interpol's recent operation across 14 African nations led to the detention of 260 suspects in scams exploiting online romantic relationships. The crackdown, targeting over 1,400 victims and resulting in losses nearing $2.8 million, underscores the rise of digital fraud schemes in Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 26-09-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 13:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Interpol has announced a significant crackdown on cybercrime throughout 14 African countries, culminating in the arrest of 260 individuals suspected of engaging in online romance and extortion scams. The operation, conducted in July and August, specifically targeted schemes designed to exploit victims through fabricated online romantic connections, incurring losses close to $2.8 million.

The international police organization revealed that more than 1,400 victims fell prey to these scams, highlighting a disturbing spike in digital-enabled crimes across Africa. The scams commonly involved tricking individuals into financial transactions through fake personas and subsequently extorting money using explicit imagery.

Significant operations occurred in Ghana, where 68 individuals were apprehended, and in Senegal, where authorities detained 22 suspects impersonating celebrities online. Interpol, based in Lyon, France, continues to support global efforts to combat international crime, now facing the burgeoning challenge of cybercrime alongside other criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

