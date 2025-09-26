Wife Arrested in Alleged Murder Plot Against Husband: Dramatic Escape in Thane

A dramatic case has unfolded in Thane city where a woman has been arrested for allegedly plotting the murder of her husband, who miraculously escaped an attempt on his life, officials revealed on Friday.

The 43-year-old victim, who opposed his wife's extramarital affair, was lured to a remote spot by his wife. There, her lover and two accomplices allegedly assaulted him and tossed him into Mumbra creek. Against the odds, the victim managed to survive by holding onto a creek pillar before being rescued by locals.

After the rescue, he lodged a complaint leading to his wife's arrest. Authorities are actively searching for the woman's lover and others involved in this shocking incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)