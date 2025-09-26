Wife Arrested in Alleged Murder Plot Against Husband: Dramatic Escape in Thane
A woman in Thane city has been arrested for allegedly conspiring with her lover and two accomplices to kill her husband. The victim was attacked and thrown into a water body but survived by clinging to a pillar. Authorities are searching for the woman's lover and others involved.
A dramatic case has unfolded in Thane city where a woman has been arrested for allegedly plotting the murder of her husband, who miraculously escaped an attempt on his life, officials revealed on Friday.
The 43-year-old victim, who opposed his wife's extramarital affair, was lured to a remote spot by his wife. There, her lover and two accomplices allegedly assaulted him and tossed him into Mumbra creek. Against the odds, the victim managed to survive by holding onto a creek pillar before being rescued by locals.
After the rescue, he lodged a complaint leading to his wife's arrest. Authorities are actively searching for the woman's lover and others involved in this shocking incident.
