Left Menu

Wife Arrested in Alleged Murder Plot Against Husband: Dramatic Escape in Thane

A woman in Thane city has been arrested for allegedly conspiring with her lover and two accomplices to kill her husband. The victim was attacked and thrown into a water body but survived by clinging to a pillar. Authorities are searching for the woman's lover and others involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-09-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 13:39 IST
Wife Arrested in Alleged Murder Plot Against Husband: Dramatic Escape in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic case has unfolded in Thane city where a woman has been arrested for allegedly plotting the murder of her husband, who miraculously escaped an attempt on his life, officials revealed on Friday.

The 43-year-old victim, who opposed his wife's extramarital affair, was lured to a remote spot by his wife. There, her lover and two accomplices allegedly assaulted him and tossed him into Mumbra creek. Against the odds, the victim managed to survive by holding onto a creek pillar before being rescued by locals.

After the rescue, he lodged a complaint leading to his wife's arrest. Authorities are actively searching for the woman's lover and others involved in this shocking incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian delegation held constructive meetings with US government on various aspects of proposed trade deal: Statement.

Indian delegation held constructive meetings with US government on various a...

 Global
2
UN Budget Cuts: A Top-Heavy Approach Sparks Debate

UN Budget Cuts: A Top-Heavy Approach Sparks Debate

 Global
3
Rahul Gandhi's Alleged US Remarks Spark Fresh Legal Battle

Rahul Gandhi's Alleged US Remarks Spark Fresh Legal Battle

 India
4
India, US to continue engagement to achieve early conclusion of mutually beneficial trade agreement: Statement.

India, US to continue engagement to achieve early conclusion of mutually ben...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025