Schoolboy Solves the Puzzle: Navigating a Blind Murder Case
A complex murder case involving an e-rickshaw driver in Ayodhya was solved by police who traced the suspect to a schoolboy. The student allegedly strangled the driver in self-defense during an unwanted confrontation. The arrest was made after meticulous investigation, including surveillance and forensic analysis.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling case with minimal leads, police in Ayodhya solved the murder of an e-rickshaw driver. The unusual culprit: a schoolboy. The case lacked witnesses, apparent motives, and was described as a "textbook blind murder."
Investigators worked tirelessly, employing dog squads, forensic teams, and sifting through surveillance footage, to eventually apprehend the suspect—a Class 11 student—after nearly a month of diligent investigation.
The suspect allegedly killed the driver to escape his advances, and police credit modern technology and traditional investigative methods for the breakthrough. The juvenile has been taken into custody and remains under investigation for any further involvement or conspiracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- schoolboy
- e-rickshaw
- investigation
- Ayodhya
- police
- forensics
- dog squads
- surveillance
- juvenile
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Advances Policing with State-of-the-Art Police Station in Sanpada
SC directs Chhattisgarh police to preserve body of top Maoist commander killed in police encounter.
Vicious Acid Attack on Teacher Leads to Tense Police Encounter
Courtroom Chaos: Prisoners Attack Policeman in Thane
Police Constable Nabbed in Kidnapping and Ransom Plot