Schoolboy Solves the Puzzle: Navigating a Blind Murder Case

A complex murder case involving an e-rickshaw driver in Ayodhya was solved by police who traced the suspect to a schoolboy. The student allegedly strangled the driver in self-defense during an unwanted confrontation. The arrest was made after meticulous investigation, including surveillance and forensic analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 26-09-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 13:42 IST
In a chilling case with minimal leads, police in Ayodhya solved the murder of an e-rickshaw driver. The unusual culprit: a schoolboy. The case lacked witnesses, apparent motives, and was described as a "textbook blind murder."

Investigators worked tirelessly, employing dog squads, forensic teams, and sifting through surveillance footage, to eventually apprehend the suspect—a Class 11 student—after nearly a month of diligent investigation.

The suspect allegedly killed the driver to escape his advances, and police credit modern technology and traditional investigative methods for the breakthrough. The juvenile has been taken into custody and remains under investigation for any further involvement or conspiracy.

