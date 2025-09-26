Left Menu

Supreme Verdict: JSW Steel's Triumphant Acquisition of Bhushan Power & Steel

The Supreme Court upheld JSW Steel’s Rs 19,700-crore resolution plan for Bhushan Power and Steel, resolving a long-standing legal battle. The decision brought closure to insolvency proceedings marked by appeals, with the verdict emphasizing the success of the resolution plan in transforming the debtor into a profit-making entity.

Supreme Verdict: JSW Steel's Triumphant Acquisition of Bhushan Power & Steel
The Supreme Court has endorsed JSW Steel's acquisition of Bhushan Power and Steel, approving a comprehensive Rs 19,700-crore resolution plan. This decision concludes a protracted eight-year legal dispute, affirming the February 2020 judgment by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and granting JSW immunity from enforcement proceedings.

Chief Justice B R Gavai led the bench that dismissed challenges from former promoters and creditors, highlighting a significant precedent in Indian insolvency law. The ruling criticized stakeholders' conduct during the resolution process, including oversight bodies like the Committee of Creditors (CoC) and the National Company Law Tribunal, for violating insolvency guidelines.

Despite initial setbacks and allegations, the resolution plan by JSW transformed Bhushan Power and Steel from a deficit-stricken entity to a profitable venture, aligning with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code's intent to keep corporate entities operational. The court's decision underscores the resolution's integrity, preventing future litigations that could undermine business turnaround efforts.

Latest News

