Delhi Riots: Bail Denied for AAP's Tahir Hussain in Gruesome Murder Case

The Delhi High Court has denied bail to Tahir Hussain, a former AAP councillor, implicated in the murder of IB official Ankit Sharma during the February 2020 Delhi riots. The court labeled the allegations against Hussain as 'extremely grave.'

Justice Neena Krishna Bansal emphasized that Sharma's murder was not mere collateral but the result of a larger conspiracy. The court stated that Hussain was a 'key figure' in the unrest, which aimed to escalate anti-CAA/NRC protests into widespread violence.

Hussain's actions, including preparing his house as a base for rioters, were highlighted as evidence of his involvement in the conspiracy that sought international attention. The court cited public safety and national security in its decision to deny bail, stressing the seriousness of the charges.