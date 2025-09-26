EBU to Vote on Israel's Eurovision 2026 Participation Amid Controversy

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) faces a pivotal vote in November regarding Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, set to be held in Vienna. The decision comes amid heightened tensions related to the ongoing geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

According to Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung and the Guardian, EBU members were notified of the vote via a letter from the organization's president. "A vote on participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 will take place at an extraordinary meeting of the EBU's General Assembly to be held online in early November," the EBU confirmed to Reuters in a statement. The controversy primarily stems from claims by several countries opposing Israel's involvement due to recent conflicts.

Notably, countries like Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Iceland, and Ireland have stated their intent to withdraw from the 2026 contest if Israel is given the green light to participate. Eurovision has historically championed political neutrality but finds itself embroiled in this diplomatic storm following recent accusations by a United Nations Commission of Inquiry regarding actions in Gaza.