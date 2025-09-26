Nasrallah's Last Days: The Opening Salvo of a Devastating Conflict

In a conflict that reshaped the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was assassinated by Israeli forces in what became a devastating assault across Lebanon.

Triggered by intelligence leaks and heightened tensions, the war claimed over 4,000 lives, significantly impacting Hezbollah's grip on power.

Amid escalating violence, Nasrallah's last speech, and eventual death, offered a stark portrayal of a group—and a leader—under siege, as his son reflects on resilience amidst displacement and uncertainty.

