Delhi Court Poised to Rule on Bail for Controversial Godman
A Delhi court reserved the decision on the bail plea of Chaitanyananda Saraswati, facing charges of cheating, forgery, and conspiracy. He's also accused of sexually harassing 17 students. Allegations include exploiting his management institute's assets for personal gain and purchasing luxury cars with illicit proceeds.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has delayed its decision on the anticipatory bail plea of the self-proclaimed godman, Chaitanyananda Saraswati. He faces serious charges of cheating, forgery, and conspiracy.
Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur is expected to announce her decision either later today or on September 27. The allegations include sexual harassment of 17 female students by the godman, who reportedly tightened his control over a local management institute.
Authorities claim Saraswati diverted properties from the institute, run by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam, to private firms for financial benefits. Luxury vehicles, a Volvo with a forged diplomatic plate and a BMW, were purchased using these funds, according to the police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Standards Promise Dignity and Support for Sexual Harassment Complainants
Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati: Allegations of Sexual Harassment and Fraud Unveil Dark Secrets
Sarkozy Acquitted of Campaign Finance Charges, Guilty of Conspiracy
Violence in Ladakh smacks of conspiracy motivated by politics and personal gains, but youth are not to be blamed: Govt sources.
Ladakh Unrest: BJP Accuses Congress of Conspiracy