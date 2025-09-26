Delhi Court Poised to Rule on Bail for Controversial Godman

A Delhi court has delayed its decision on the anticipatory bail plea of the self-proclaimed godman, Chaitanyananda Saraswati. He faces serious charges of cheating, forgery, and conspiracy.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur is expected to announce her decision either later today or on September 27. The allegations include sexual harassment of 17 female students by the godman, who reportedly tightened his control over a local management institute.

Authorities claim Saraswati diverted properties from the institute, run by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam, to private firms for financial benefits. Luxury vehicles, a Volvo with a forged diplomatic plate and a BMW, were purchased using these funds, according to the police.

