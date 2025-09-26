Empowering Bihar: Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on Friday, transferring Rs 10,000 each to 75 lakh women in Bihar.

This Rs 7,500-crore scheme, a pivotal initiative by Bihar's NDA government, is designed to propel women's empowerment through self-employment and livelihood avenues.

Conducted virtually from Delhi, the scheme's launch featured Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and a host of other ministers, highlighting its significance ahead of the state's election season.